Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,038 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $69,894,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $66,733,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $138.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

