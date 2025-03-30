Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,212 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

