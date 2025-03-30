Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 105,847 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,059,000 after buying an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,135,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,356,000 after acquiring an additional 162,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,316,000 after acquiring an additional 161,689 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,287,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,468,000 after acquiring an additional 211,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,592,000 after acquiring an additional 394,069 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.