Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $9.11 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -202.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

