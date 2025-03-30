Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Installed Building Products worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,786,000 after buying an additional 367,628 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.77 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

