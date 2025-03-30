Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.55% of Kohl’s worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.1 %

KSS opened at $8.43 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

