Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in American Water Works by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

