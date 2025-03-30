Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $45.35 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,857 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $45,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE HPE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.66.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
