Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.53 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $36,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,219,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,311 shares of company stock worth $13,658,221 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $211.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

