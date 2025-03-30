Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.63 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,837 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Coterra Energy worth $31,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after buying an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,628,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after purchasing an additional 845,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after purchasing an additional 284,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

