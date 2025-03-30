Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 91,135 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 89.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.