Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,600 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the February 28th total of 1,030,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 631.6 days.

Shares of MIELF remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Friday. 5,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

