Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,600 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the February 28th total of 1,030,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 631.6 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
Shares of MIELF remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Friday. 5,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
