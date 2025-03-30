Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,132,300 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 2,364,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

MSBHF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 36,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Further Reading

