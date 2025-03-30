Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $247,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

MAA stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

