Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 273.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912,895 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Microchip Technology worth $306,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

