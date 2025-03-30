MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,082,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 488,365 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock remained flat at $1.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

