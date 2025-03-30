Meter Governance Price Reaches $0.0909 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $131,180.18 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,736,199 coins and its circulating supply is 32,170,805 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,729,526 with 32,166,592 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.09091778 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $127,395.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

