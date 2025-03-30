Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.26. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 552,273 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$98.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

