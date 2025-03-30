MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MediPharm Labs Price Performance

MEDIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 328,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the production and sale of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extracts, concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis active ingredients and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

