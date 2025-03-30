MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Update

MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MDWerks Stock Up 7.7 %

MDWK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,016. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MDWerks has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. MDWerks had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

MDWerks Company Profile

MDWerks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries.

