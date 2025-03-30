Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Zacks reports. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 93.68% and a negative return on equity of 368.57%. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.65.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
