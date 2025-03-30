Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Zacks reports. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 93.68% and a negative return on equity of 368.57%. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.65.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

