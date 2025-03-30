Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 377,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,171,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.25% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,713,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in OSI Systems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,372,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

