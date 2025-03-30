Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $22,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $164.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

