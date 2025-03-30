Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,095,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $148,208,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 176,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after buying an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

CSL opened at $342.90 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $321.93 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

