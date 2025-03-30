Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marubeni Trading Down 3.6 %

MARUY stock traded down $6.19 on Friday, hitting $165.08. 9,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $203.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

