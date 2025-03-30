Martin Currie Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Stride Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $126.16 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

