Marion Mcgrath Sells 30,000 Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total transaction of C$65,700.00.

Marion Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Marion Mcgrath sold 31,600 shares of Almonty Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$60,040.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marion Mcgrath sold 4,000 shares of Almonty Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$7,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Marion Mcgrath sold 15,000 shares of Almonty Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.47. Almonty Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

