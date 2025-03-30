Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,373 VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,088,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158,994 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 780,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 527,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 331,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3,965,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 277,573 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

