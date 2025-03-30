Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

