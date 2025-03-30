Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.08. 1,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.