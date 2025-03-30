Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.08. 1,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

