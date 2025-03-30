Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in March

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,308,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 7,084,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 755.8 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance
MAPIF remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
