Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in March

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.
About Maple Gold Mines
