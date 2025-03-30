Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in March

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

