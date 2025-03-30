Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $243.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 74,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $173.48 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $163.10 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.68. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.47.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.