LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 35436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LY in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LY Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.97.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, analysts predict that LY Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

