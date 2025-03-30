Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.46% of Lululemon Athletica worth $681,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Shares of LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

