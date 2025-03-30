Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 155,630 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,630 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Valaris were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Valaris by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Valaris by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

