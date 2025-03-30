Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average of $222.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

