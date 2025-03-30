Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $823,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $765,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

