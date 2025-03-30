Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $10.52 Million Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.45% of John Wiley & Sons worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 84.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 9.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 40.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

