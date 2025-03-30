Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

