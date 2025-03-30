Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Price Hits $82,932.25 on Major Exchanges

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Lombard Staked BTC has a market capitalization of $857.84 million and $1.37 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lombard Staked BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $82,932.25 or 1.00232584 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lombard Staked BTC

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 20,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance. The official message board for Lombard Staked BTC is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 20,986.91853157. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 82,794.34239618 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,878,999.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

