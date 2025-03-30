Loar (LOAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loar Stock Down 2.6 %

LOAR opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. Loar has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $96.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

