Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,818 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.52% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,277,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 195.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.