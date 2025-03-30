LimeWire Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. LimeWire has a market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.68 or 1.00175091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,559.10 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,996,126 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 324,996,126.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.08612621 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,382,997.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

