Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). 146,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 242,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.24).

Likewise Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.71. The firm has a market cap of £41.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Likewise Group

In related news, insider Andrew Simpson sold 1,397,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £265,455.65 ($343,587.43). 37.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Likewise Group Company Profile

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to Retailers and Contractors through it’s seven Distribution Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Sudbury and Peckham.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, Likewise has in 3 years established a business with over 2,600 customers and currently employees c.260 employees.

