Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,660,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000,000 after buying an additional 191,480 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

