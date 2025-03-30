Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

