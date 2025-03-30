Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.