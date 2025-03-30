Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $7.89 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. TE Connectivity comprises 1.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 625,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after purchasing an additional 223,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

