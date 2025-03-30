Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $17.65 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1671 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

